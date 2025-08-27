Search
Aug 27, 2025
Israel demands retraction of UN-backed Gaza famine report

AFP |
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 08:16 pm IST

Israel has called on the UN-backed body to immediately retract a report which determined that famine was present in parts of Gaza.

Israel on Wednesday called on UN-backed hunger monitor the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative (IPC) to immediately retract a report which determined that famine was present in parts of Gaza.

Palestinians rush to receive food portions from a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 27, 2025.(AFP)
"Israel demands that the IPC will retract immediately its fabricated report and publish a notice," the director general of Israel's foreign ministry, Eden Bar Tal, told a press conference.

He said Israel would share "evidence" of misconduct in preparing the report with IPC's donors if the organisation fails to heed "within a short time", calling it a "politicised" institute that is "working for an evil terror organisation".

