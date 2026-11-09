Eisenkot to meet Liberman over Israeli govt formation, likely to head Change bloc in Knesset

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot is likely to become the leader of the Change Bloc in the Knesset when it convenes on Tuesday.

Gadi Eisenkot has 42 days to put together a coalition to lead the Israeli government. (HT_PRINT)

According to Israel's N21, Eisenkot is scheduled to meet Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman on Monday to discuss the parliamentary leadership position, with Eisenkot himself emerging as the most likely candidate for the post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The meeting comes amid ongoing political negotiations in Israel following Eisenkot's receipt of the mandate from President Isaac Herzog to form the country's next government. According to the report, the two leaders will discuss who should chair the bloc in the Knesset.

Deep Dive What will Gadi Eisenkot and Avigdor Lieberman discuss? They are expected to discuss who should lead the Change Bloc in the Knesset and the parliamentary leadership position. The meeting is scheduled ahead of the Knesset’s swearing-in. Why could Lieberman’s position complicate Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government? Lieberman has ruled out supporting a minority government that depends on Arab-led parties. Their support could help Eisenkot secure the numbers needed for a governing majority. How long does Eisenkot have to form Israel’s next government? Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government. President Isaac Herzog can grant an extension of up to 14 additional days.

Eisenkot formally received the mandate to form the new government on Sunday after securing recommendations from 67 members of the 120-member Knesset during consultations with political factions. His support included lawmakers from Yashar, Together, The Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu and Arab-led parties.

Following the ceremony, Eisenkot called for a new era of "Zionism, solidarity, and friendship" in Israel, pledging to establish a broad-based national emergency government to address the country's security, diplomatic and domestic challenges.

In a post on X, he said, "Israel needs a new government. Israel needs leadership that champions what unites us and paves the way for a new era—an era of Zionism, solidarity, and friendship."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He described the situation facing Israel as a "challenging and fateful state of emergency", pointing to ongoing wars, unfulfilled military objectives and what he termed a "devastating diplomatic crisis". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described the situation facing Israel as a "challenging and fateful state of emergency", pointing to ongoing wars, unfulfilled military objectives and what he termed a "devastating diplomatic crisis". {{/usCountry}}

Read More

President Herzog, while handing over the mandate, said Eisenkot had received the "clear and unequivocal support" of a majority of Knesset members as the candidate with the best chance of forming the next government.

However, differences have emerged between Eisenkot and Lieberman over the composition of the proposed government and the possibility of relying on Arab-led parties for parliamentary support.

Lieberman has ruled out supporting a minority government dependent on Arab-led parties, potentially complicating Eisenkot's efforts to assemble a governing coalition.

Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government, with Herzog authorised to grant an additional extension of up to 14 days if required. The meeting with Lieberman is expected to take place ahead of the new Knesset's swearing-in on Tuesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}