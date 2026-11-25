The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are investigating allegations that their soldiers used Palestinians as human shields, according to a report by The Telegraph.

The “mosquito protocol”, sending captured Palestinians into dangerous buildings or tunnels before troops, is officially banned by the IDF. (Representative image/AFP) more less

Using human shields is prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitutes a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Israel has also banned the so-called 'mosquito protocol', which involved sending captured Palestinians into potentially dangerous buildings ahead of soldiers to check whether they were secure.

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However, according to Freedom of Information responses, the IDF has reportedly launched investigations into 16 cases, including 10 in Gaza and six in the West Bank.

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An IDF spokesperson told The Telegraph: “Under IDF directives, civilians must not be used as human shields, nor may they be otherwise compelled to participate in military operations. The orders regarding this matter have been reiterated and emphasised throughout the war.”

The spokesperson added that any incident involving a violation of these orders is examined and that investigations have been opened into several cases during the war.

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{{^usCountry}} The 'mosquitos' practice was reportedly first came to light in 2024. Earlier reports have also highlighted alleged instances of people being used in such operations. In one incident in Lebanon, Israeli soldiers reportedly sent a prisoner into a building after an army dog was injured. The incident is currently under review. In another case in the West Bank in 2023, an ambulance driver was reportedly sent to check an abandoned building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 'mosquitos' practice was reportedly first came to light in 2024. Earlier reports have also highlighted alleged instances of people being used in such operations. In one incident in Lebanon, Israeli soldiers reportedly sent a prisoner into a building after an army dog was injured. The incident is currently under review. In another case in the West Bank in 2023, an ambulance driver was reportedly sent to check an abandoned building. {{/usCountry}}

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The report comes amid a backlash from ultra-nationalist members of the Israeli parliament over 'an expose' scheduled to be aired by public broadcaster Kan.

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Itamar Eitam, a Knesset member from the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism Party who commanded an IDF battalion in Gaza and Lebanon, has led efforts to stop Kan from airing the programme this week, The Telegraph reported.

In a letter to the channel's chief executive, he said the programme should not be broadcast because it “endangers IDF combat soldiers”. However, he did not deny that human shields had been used.