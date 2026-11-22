Israel's Yashar Party, whose leader, Gadi Eisenkot, has been tasked by the country's president with forming the next government, has invited its main opponent, the Likud party led by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for coalition talks.

Gadi Eisenkot (L) and Benjamin Netanyahu. (Agencies) more less

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Gadi Eisenkot was given a 28-day deadline starting November 8, with the possibility of a 14-day extension, to form the next Israeli government. The Yashar Party confirmed on Saturday it has reached out to Likud, alongside other groups, to explore the possibility of a coalition.

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With no party getting a clear majority in the October 27 elections, former Israeli army chief Eisenkot said he is committed to forming the "broadest possible government." According to a statement from Yashar, the coalition talks are slated to begin on Sunday, November 22.

"In an effort to pursue every option for forming a new government, Yashar Chair Gadi Eisenkot has instructed the party's negotiating team to invite its Likud counterparts to a marathon series of talks beginning with the meeting already scheduled for tomorrow," the statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Israeli Spy Chief Pressed for Renewed Iran Strikes During U.S. Visit 'No intention of letting this drag on': Eisenkot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Israeli Spy Chief Pressed for Renewed Iran Strikes During U.S. Visit 'No intention of letting this drag on': Eisenkot {{/usCountry}}

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Gadi Eisenkot earned the president's nod to form the next government after 67 lawmakers recommended him. 48 were from Eisenkot's own bloc and 19 from the Arab parties. The Arab parties also helped Yashar's Matan Kahana be elected the Knesset speaker on November 17.

Eisenkot has steered clear of committing to a direct coalition of the Arab parties as he explores the possibilities. He, however, signalled that he could bring a minority government to test with outside support from the Arab parties. The two Arab parties, however, have differing views on the possibility of working with Eisenkot.

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According to a report by Israeli news outlet Haaretz, Ra'am, the Mansour Abbas-led Arab party, has indicated that their eight lawmakers are open to supporting a Yashar-led government in Knesset without a formal coalition. The report also noted that Joint List, the other Arab party with 11 lawmakers in the Knesset, wants a formal coalition even though it has so far supported Yashar.

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As coalition talks drag, Eisenkot is confident of bringing a new government to test "when the time is right."

"I have no intention of letting this drag on. When the time is right, I will bring a new government before the Knesset for its approval, a good government that I will lead," he wrote on X. "We are in very dangerous territory. The outgoing prime minister is acting in ways we have never seen before. Military priorities have become entangled with political interests, and the timetable for military operations with the political calendar."

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"Every member of the Knesset will have to follow their conscience and decide whether to allow a new government to take office or whether they are prepared to drag Israel and its citizens into another election with Netanyahu still serving as caretaker prime minister," he added.

Eisenkot, however, maintains that he is not open to serving in a coalition government with Netanyahu and PM.