News / World News / Israel-Hamas war: Al Shifa Hospital chief held for questioning, Israeli military confirms

Israel-Hamas war: Al Shifa Hospital chief held for questioning, Israeli military confirms

Reuters |
Nov 23, 2023 06:41 PM IST

There was extensive Hamas terrorist activity under his management, the military said in a statement.

The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that the director of Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip had been held for questioning over evidence that the facility had been used as a command and control centre for the Islamist movement Hamas.

Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City on November 8.(Reuters)
Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City on November 8.(Reuters)

"In the hospital, under his management, there was extensive Hamas terrorist activity," the military said in a statement.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Story Saved
