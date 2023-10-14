Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Thousands flee north Gaza after evacuation warning

Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza for refuge on Saturday after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for its deadliest attack in Tel Aviv's history on October 7.

Palestinians with their belongings flee to safer areas in Gaza City after Israeli air strikes on October 13.(AFP)

The Israeli Army said that its ground forces have made "localised" raids in Gaza in the last 24 hours "to cleanse the area of terrorists and weaponry" and find “missing persons”. Israel has also moved its forces, tanks and heavy weapons to the southern desert area around Gaza.

US President Joe Biden said that consultations were ongoing with regional governments on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as trapped Palestinians faced severe shortages of power, food and water.

Meanwhile, Hamas has vowed to fight to the last drop of blood and told residents to stay.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas for the October 7 attack in which its fighters killed 1,300 Israelis, mainly civilians, and seized scores of hostages. At least 1,900 Gazans, including more than 600 children, have been killed in waves of retaliatory missile strikes by Israel on Gaza.