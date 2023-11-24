Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Hours before truce, IDF jets eliminate Hamas' naval commander
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: The Israel-Hamas war has been on since October 7, when the latter carried out a series of attacks inside the Israeli territory.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: A 96-hour truce between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Qatar, is due to come into effect at 7 am local time (10:30 am IST) on Friday, marking the first break in a conflict that began on October 7, when the Islamist group carried out a series of attacks inside the Israeli territory.
In response, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched Operation Iron Swords in the Hamas-administered Palestinian enclave of Gaza; the operation has also led to civilian casualties, leading to protests across the world calling for a ceasefire.
Overall, there have been thousands on casualties on both sides, with more than 1,300 Israelis losing their lives, while the toll in Gaza stands at around 15,000. Additionally, 240 Israeli citizens are being held hostage in the enclave, which has a population of 2.3 million.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 10:02 AM
Hamas spokesperson says ceasefire with Israel is ‘temporary’
While the group confirmed on Telegram that all hostilities from its forces will be paused when the truce comes into effect, a spokesperson later said the break was ‘temporary.’
In a video message, Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the group's armed wing, also called for ‘an escalation of the confrontation with (Israel) on all resistance fronts.’
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 09:39 AM
Hours before truce, IDF eliminates top Hamas commander
IDF announces its fighter jets eliminated Amar Abu Jalalah, a senior operative in Hamas’ naval forces who was involved in directing several terror attacks via the sea, which, however, were thwarted by the Israeli forces.
An unnamed additional operative in the Hamas naval forces also killed in the intelligence-backed operation.