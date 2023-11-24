Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Hours before truce, IDF jets eliminate Hamas' naval commander

Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: A 96-hour truce between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Qatar, is due to come into effect at 7 am local time (10:30 am IST) on Friday, marking the first break in a conflict that began on October 7, when the Islamist group carried out a series of attacks inside the Israeli territory.

Israeli soldiers operate at the opening of a tunnel at Al Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City. (Reuters)

In response, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched Operation Iron Swords in the Hamas-administered Palestinian enclave of Gaza; the operation has also led to civilian casualties, leading to protests across the world calling for a ceasefire.

Overall, there have been thousands on casualties on both sides, with more than 1,300 Israelis losing their lives, while the toll in Gaza stands at around 15,000. Additionally, 240 Israeli citizens are being held hostage in the enclave, which has a population of 2.3 million.