Israel-Hamas War News LIVE Updates: Israel ‘killing of babies’ in Gaza must end, says Canadian PM Trudeau

Israel 'killing of babies' in Gaza must end, says Canadian PM Trudeau
Hamas attacked southern Israel last month, killing 1,400 people. 11,000 people have been killed in Israel's retaliation.
Israeli forces entered Gaza's largest hospital on Wednesday, aiming at a Hamas command centre allegedly located beneath areas where civilians sought medical care and shelter. The Israel Defence Forces claim their operation is precise and targeted, focusing on a specific area within Al-Shifa hospital.
There are rallies urging Hamas to release hostages taken during their surprise October 7 attack on Israel, which authorities claim resulted in over 1,200 casualties.
In response, Israel launched weeks of relentless attacks on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, reportedly causing over 11,300 casualties, including thousands of children. Thus, there are also widespread criticisms of PM Benjamin Netanyahu actions.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 10:12 AM
Biden, Netanyahu discuss hostage release efforts
US president Joe Biden and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu 'extensively discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas', White House said.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 09:46 AM
'Hospitals and patients must be protected,' says White House
"We do not support striking a hospital from the air and we don't want to see a firefight in a hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people trying to get medical care they deserve are caught in the crossfire. Hospitals and patients must be protected," said White House.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 09:30 AM
UN Security Council is trying for a fifth time to adopt a resolution on the Israel-Hamas war
After four unsuccessful attempts, the U.N. Security Council is making a fifth effort to draft a resolution on the Israel-Hamas war. However, the challenge remains whether deep divisions can be overcome to reach a consensus on the wording.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 09:14 AM
Israeli forces carrying out operation in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital -military
Israel-Hamas War News LIVE Updates: In a statement, Israeli military said: "Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital."
The military said: "The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians."
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 09:04 AM
Hamas says Biden 'wholly responsible' for Israeli operation in Gaza hospital
Israel-Hamas War News LIVE Updates: “We hold the occupation (Israel) and President Biden wholly responsible for the assault on the Al-Shifa medical complex," Hamas said in a statement.
"The adoption by the White House and the Pentagon of the occupation's false claim that the resistance is using the Al-Shifa medical complex for military ends has given the green light to the occupation to commit more massacres against civilians."
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 08:51 AM
What is US stance on Israel's claim of Hamas using Gaza's hospitals?
Israel-Hamas War News LIVE Updates: The White House said on Tuesday that its independent intelligence supports Israel's claim of Hamas using Gaza's hospitals, including the largest one, to conceal command posts and hostages.
President Joe Biden expressed a glimmer of progress in hostage negotiations following Hamas' October 7 cross-border rampage. Over 235 people are believed to still be held by the Islamist group in Gaza.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 08:38 AM
Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end
"I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching, on TV, on social media - we're hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents," Canadian PM Trudeau said.

"The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop," he said, Reuters reported.
"The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop," he said, Reuters reported.