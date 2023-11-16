Israel Hamas war LIVE: Israel deepens Gaza hospital searches, Biden backs raid

Israel Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israel's military conducts a "targeted operation" at Al Shifa hospital, alleging the presence of Hamas militants. The move faced condemnation from the United Nations and Arab countries, increasing international pressure on Israel.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference.(REUTERS)

President Joe Biden defended the operation, stating that Hamas operated military headquarters beneath the hospital, which he labeled a "war crime." Biden emphasised Israel's efforts to minimise civilian casualties in the incursion.

• Authorities claim over 1,200 casualties from Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

• Rallies demand the release of hostages held by Hamas.

• Israel responds with weeks of intense attacks on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

• Reported casualties from Israel's actions exceed 11,300, with thousands of children affected.

• PM Benjamin Netanyahu faces widespread criticism for his handling of the situation.