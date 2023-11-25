Israel-Hamas war Live Updates: WHO ‘concerned’ about Al-Shifa hospital chief
Israel-Hamas war Live Updates: The 96-hour ceasefire, brokered by Qatar, began at 7am local time on Friday, and marks the first break in the hostilities.
Israel-Hamas war Live Updates: Saturday is the second day of a 96-hour ceasefire that marks the first pause in the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas; the two sides have been warring since October 7, when Hamas carried out a series of attacks on the Israeli territory, and abducted more than 200 Israeli citizens and foreigners.
Also on Saturday, Hamas freed 24 hostages (13 Israelis, 10 Thais, and a Filipino), while Tel Aviv, in return, released 39 Palestinian detainees. Both sides are expected to release more people in the coming days.
The peace agreement was brokered by Qatar.
More than 1300 Israelis have lost their lives as a result of the conflict, while the toll on the Palestinian side is higher, with nearly 15,000 fatalities. In response to the Hamas attacks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been targeting the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million people, and is governed by the Islamist group.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 10:42 AM
Here's why this Israeli citizen won't celebrate his family's return
Yoni Ashner, whose wife and two daughters returned to him after being held hostage by Hamas for 49 days, says he will not celebrate their return until all hostages have been released.
"I am happy that I got my family back, but I won't celebrate until the last of the hostages returns. Our children, our fathers, our mothers, our sisters, are at this time in captivity…there are people whose hearts are broken at this time, and I want to make sure that every last hostage person will return home," he says.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 10:03 AM
WHO ‘concerned’ about head of Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital
Three medical personnel from the Palestine Red Crescent Society and three from the Ministry of Health were detained (by Israel). Since then two of the six have reportedly been released, but we do not have information about the well-being of the four remaining health staff, including the director of Al-Shifa hospital: WHO statement
On Wednesday, Israeli forces had detained Mohammad Abu Salmiya, and others, over Hamas's alleged use of Al-Shifa, the largest medical facility in Gaza.
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 09:36 AM
Thailand hopes for release of its 20 other citizens
While 10 Thai citizens were in the first batch of 24 hostages freed by Hamas, Thailand's foreign ministry has said 20 more Thai nationals continue to be in the group's captivity.
We thank the governments of Qatar, Israel, Egypt, Iran and Malaysia, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as others involved in the immense efforts that led to this recent release: Thai foreign affairs ministry statement
- Sat, 25 Nov 2023 09:17 AM
IDF says it plans to resume ‘active’ fighting after Hamas ceasefire ends
An Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson has said that the military plans to resume ‘active fighting’ once the 96-hour truce with Hamas ends.
“There are still many goals and many tunnels to demolish, including some we have destroyed even this morning right before the ceasefire began”: Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesperson