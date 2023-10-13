'Foreigners' among 13 hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza: Hamas
The Palestine-based militant group said that the hostages were killed in airstrikes at five different locations.
At least 13 Israeli and foreign hostages held in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours, the armed wing of Palestine-based Hamas wing said on Friday, reported AFP.
The militant group said that six of the hostages were killed in strikes on two separate locations in the Northern district, while seven others died in strikes that hit three locations in the Gaza district.
"Thirteen prisoners... including foreigners" were killed in five locations targeted by Israeli fighter jets, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.
Israel claims that Hamas took 150 people hostage, including both civilians and members of security forces, when it attacked the country from the Gaza border on October 7.
