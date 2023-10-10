Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / North Korea blames Israel for causing bloodshed in Gaza

North Korea blames Israel for causing bloodshed in Gaza

Reuters |
Oct 10, 2023 11:24 AM IST

North Korean state media has often argued against Western views, especially of the United States, on international issues.

North Korean state media on Tuesday blamed Israel for causing bloodshed in Gaza, weighing in on the military clashes between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas for the first time.

Rodong Sinmun, a ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece, published a brief article on the conflict and casualties, citing foreign media.

"The international community claims that this clash was the result of Israel's constant criminal acts against the Palestinian people, and that the fundamental way out is to build an independent Palestinian state," the newspaper said.

The violence, which has killed more than 1,500 people, prompted international declarations of support for Israel and appeals for an end to the fighting and protection of civilians after a devastating weekend attack by Hamas.

Hamas has threatened to execute an Israeli captive every time Israel bombs a Palestinian home without warning, amid fears of a ground assault by Israel, which called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a blockade on Gaza.

North Korean state media has often argued against Western views, especially of the United States, on international issues.

On Monday, state media condemned "hostile forces inside and outside Syria" for a recent drone attack that caused many casualties in the country, calling it a terrorist attempt to overthrow the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel palestine hamas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP