Israel-Iran tensions live updates: According to local media reports, there are indications of flight suspensions to Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and all other airports in western Iran. REUTERS FILE)

Israel-Iran tensions live updates: Israeli missiles targeted a site in Iran following recent Iranian drone and missile attacks, believed to be in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on Iran's embassy in Syria, ABC News reported. Iran's Fars news agency reported explosions heard at an airport in Isfahan, but the cause remained unclear....Read More

Here's what happened

- On early Friday morning, Iran reportedly fired air defence systems after explosions were heard near Isfahan, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The situation remained unclear regarding whether the country was under attack.

- However, tensions in the broader Middle East remained heightened following Iran's unprecedented missile and drone assault on Israel. Speculation arose suggesting potential drone-targeted sites, as indicated by a government official.

- An Iranian news agency said the defences fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds.

- The semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported hearing blasts but did not specify the cause. State television confirmed the presence of "loud noise" in the vicinity.

- Dubai-based airlines Emirates and FlyDubai altered their flight paths to avoid western Iran around 4.30 am local time, although they did not explain. However, local aviation advisories suggested that the airspace might have been closed.

- According to the Associated Press, Iran subsequently suspended commercial flights in Tehran and parts of its western and central regions. At Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, customers were reportedly informed about the incident via loudspeakers, as depicted in online videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

