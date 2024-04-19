Israel-Iran tensions live: Explosions reported at ‘major base’ in Iran's Isfahan
Israel-Iran tensions live updates: Israeli missiles targeted a site in Iran following recent Iranian drone and missile attacks, believed to be in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on Iran's embassy in Syria, ABC News reported. Iran's Fars news agency reported explosions heard at an airport in Isfahan, but the cause remained unclear....Read More
Here's what happened
- On early Friday morning, Iran reportedly fired air defence systems after explosions were heard near Isfahan, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The situation remained unclear regarding whether the country was under attack.
- However, tensions in the broader Middle East remained heightened following Iran's unprecedented missile and drone assault on Israel. Speculation arose suggesting potential drone-targeted sites, as indicated by a government official.
- An Iranian news agency said the defences fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds.
- The semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported hearing blasts but did not specify the cause. State television confirmed the presence of "loud noise" in the vicinity.
- Dubai-based airlines Emirates and FlyDubai altered their flight paths to avoid western Iran around 4.30 am local time, although they did not explain. However, local aviation advisories suggested that the airspace might have been closed.
- According to the Associated Press, Iran subsequently suspended commercial flights in Tehran and parts of its western and central regions. At Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, customers were reportedly informed about the incident via loudspeakers, as depicted in online videos.
(With inputs from agencies)
Scroll down for all the latest updates
Israel-Iran tensions live updates: From shadow war to open conflict - a Timeline
1979: Iran's Islamic Revolution topples pro-Western leader, establishing anti-Israel theocratic regime.
1982: Iran aids Hezbollah's formation during Israel's invasion of Lebanon. 1983: Hezbollah expels Western and Israeli forces from Lebanon via suicide bombings.
1992-94: Argentina and Israel accuse Iran and Hezbollah of embassy and Jewish center bombings in Buenos Aires.
2002: Revelation of Iran's secret uranium enrichment program raises nuclear concerns.
2006: Israel engages in month-long war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
2009: Iranian Supreme Leader denounces Israel as a "dangerous and fatal cancer."
2010: Stuxnet virus, believed developed by U.S. and Israel, targets Iran's Natanz nuclear site.
2012: Iranian nuclear scientist killed in Tehran, blamed on Israel.
2018: Israel praises U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, strikes Iranian military infrastructure in Syria.
2020: Israel applauds assassination of Iranian General Soleimani; Iran retaliates with missile attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq.
2021: Iran accuses Israel of assassinating nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh. 2022: U.S. and Israel pledge to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
2024: Suspected Israeli airstrike on Iranian embassy in Damascus kills senior Revolutionary Guard officers.
Israel-Iran tensions live updates: Explosions were reported at Iran's ‘major base’ in Isfahan
Israel-Iran tensions live updates: Explosions observed thus far appear to have targeted a ‘major Iranian base’, the Shahid Salami airbase, located in Isfahan, The Guardian reported.
- Additional reports suggest explosions occurring in southern Syria and Iraq, although details are currently limited.
- According to the Mehr news agency, there are indications of flight suspensions to Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and all other airports in western Iran.
- Despite the ongoing developments, Israeli sources have yet to issue an official statement, especially as the country approaches the Passover holidays. However, sirens were reportedly heard in southern Israel.
Israel-Iran tensions live updates: Air defence systems in Iran's Isfahan were active against ‘object suspected to be a drone’
Israel-Iran tensions live updates: Sources informed the semi-official Fars news agency on Friday that air defence systems in the Iranian city of Isfahan were triggered in response to "an object suspected to be a drone," as reported by Reuters.
- According to state media, Iran activated its air defence system across multiple cities following reports of explosions near the central city of Isfahan.
- Israel had previously issued a warning of retaliatory action after Iran launched numerous missiles and drones towards Israel over the weekend. The majority of these projectiles were successfully intercepted.
- This attack followed an incident at Iran’s consulate in Damascus, widely attributed to Israel.
Israel-Iran tensions live updates: Iranian location reportedly struck with Israeli missile
Israel-Iran tensions live updates: Israeli missiles had targeted a location in Iran following Iran's recent drone strike on Israel in retaliation for an attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria, ABC News reported late Thursday.
Iran's Fars news agency reported explosions heard at an airport in the city of Isfahan, but the cause remained unclear.
Isfahan province is home to numerous Iranian nuclear sites, including Natanz, which is crucial to Iran's uranium enrichment efforts.
Associated Press said that several flights had been rerouted over Iranian airspace.