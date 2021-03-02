Home / World News / Israel launches Covid-19 tracking bracelet for travellers: All you need to know
world news

Israel launches Covid-19 tracking bracelet for travellers: All you need to know

The bracelet scheme launched on Monday at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport will allow people to quarantine at home. It will alert authorities if someone removes the bracelet or ventures too far from the home monitor.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Israeli travellers hold up electronic monitoring bracelets they are required to wear after returning from abroad at the Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, on Monday.(AP Photo)

Israel on Monday launched a new scheme for travellers coming to the country at a time when the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is on a resurgence across the world. The authorities are giving them bracelets which will exempt them from being sent to a quarantine hotel.

Israel obliges everyone arriving from overseas, apart from those who have already had the Covid-19 illness or received vaccines against it, to undergo a two-week quarantine in a hotel paid for by the state.

The bracelet scheme launched on Monday at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport will allow people to quarantine at home instead.

Here's everything you need to know about the scheme:

  • The pilot programme began on Monday with 100 tracking systems given to incoming travellers at Ben Gurion Airport. The bracelet will notify authorities if the travellers violate a mandatory isolation period.
  • The system includes an electronic bracelet, a smartphone and a wall-mounted tracker.
  • The slim and lightweight bracelet is waterproof too.
  • The system alerts the authorities if someone removes the bracelet or ventures too far from the home monitor.
  • The bracelet has been manufactured by SuperCom, which said in a statement that there is a potential for the pilot to quickly expand into a project consisting of thousands of units for more wide scale use to assist in quarantine compliance in Israel. The company's CEO Ordan Trabelsi told Jerusalem Post that they have named it "Freedom Bracelet".
  • The pilot project was launched on a day when Israel's top court ruled that the government must curb its use of the domestic spy agency to track coronavirus infections. It said that "draconian" surveillance constituted a blow to democracy.
  • The Israeli government began using the Shin Bet's surveillance technologies in March 2020, when Covid-19 infections began to spike.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics

Egypt executes 11 convicted of murder

Pakistan needs legislation to meet three outstanding FATF benchmarks: Report

Indian- American Varghese appointed deputy assistant to Biden, WHMO director
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid 19 news israel
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP