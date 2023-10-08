Video: Celebrations in London after Hamas attacks Israel, cops step up patrols

Scotland Yard said it has increased patrols across London after a number of incidents were reported, including messages and images shared on social media, amid the ongoing conflict in Israel. UK home office minister Robert Jenrick condemned anyone “glorifying” the terrorist activities of Hamas while London mayor Sadiq Khan warned that hate crimes will not be tolerated. Israel-Palestine Conflict: A number of incidents were reported, including messages and images shared on social media.

“We are aware of a number of incidents, including those that have been shared on social media, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza,” the Met Police said in a statement on Saturday evening.

“The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities. We remain in contact with partners and community leaders to listen to any concerns,” it said.

"We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to protests over the coming days. We will ensure that an appropriate policing plan is in place in order to balance the right to protest against any disruption to Londoners," the statement added.

The UK home office minister Robert Jenrick said, “These disgusting people are glorifying the terrorist activities of Hamas, a proscribed organisation. There is no place for this in the UK. I trust the Met Police will be taking this seriously."

The London Mayor later tweeted that he had been in touch with senior officers at the Met over safety concerns.

"Tragically, we know that violence in the Middle East can lead to a rise in hate crime in London. I remain in close contact with senior leadership at the Met and communities across our city. Londoners will see an additional police presence. Let me be clear: hate crime in London will not be tolerated,” he said.

Mallika Soni