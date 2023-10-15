Israel seals off Lebanon border, says deliberately disrupting GPS in war zones
Reuters |
The Israeli military declared a zone within 4 km of the Lebanese border off-limits to public access.
The Israeli military declared a zone within 4 km (2 miles) of the Lebanese border off-limits to public access on Sunday and said it was deliberately disrupting GPS services there and on the southern front with Gaza as part of its operations.
The GPS disruptions could affect the functions of apps, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on X, the social-media platform formally known as Twitter.
