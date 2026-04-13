Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday formally appointed a new chief of the country's foreign intelligence agency, the Mossad.

Roman Gofman joined Netanyahu's office in April 2024 and is seen as being supportive of Netanyahu's nationalist ideas.(X/@netanyahu)

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Major General Roman Gofman, an army officer with no prior intelligence background, will assume the role on June 2, 2026, when the current Mossad director, David Barnea, completes his five-year term.

Netanyahu had selected Gofman for the position in December, with the appointment receiving formal approval on Sunday.

Born in Belarus in 1976, Gofman immigrated to Israel at the age of 14. He enlisted in the military's armoured corps in 1995 and went on to build a lengthy career in the army.

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{{^usCountry}} At the start of the Gaza war triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, Gofman was a commander of the national infantry training centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the start of the Gaza war triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, Gofman was a commander of the national infantry training centre. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He was seriously wounded on October 7 in clashes with Hamas militants in Sderot, a city in southern Israel near the Gaza border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was seriously wounded on October 7 in clashes with Hamas militants in Sderot, a city in southern Israel near the Gaza border. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gofman later joined Netanyahu's office in April 2024 and is seen as being supportive of Netanyahu's nationalist ideas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gofman later joined Netanyahu's office in April 2024 and is seen as being supportive of Netanyahu's nationalist ideas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Though he does not wear a yarmulke as practicing religious Jews do, Gofman studied at the Ely yeshiva, a Jewish religious school located in a settlement of the occupied West Bank and known for its right-wing religious Zionist position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though he does not wear a yarmulke as practicing religious Jews do, Gofman studied at the Ely yeshiva, a Jewish religious school located in a settlement of the occupied West Bank and known for its right-wing religious Zionist position. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Considered one of the best intelligence services in the world, the Mossad escaped blame for the failure to foresee the October 7 attack because the Palestinian territories have traditionally fallen outside of its field of operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Considered one of the best intelligence services in the world, the Mossad escaped blame for the failure to foresee the October 7 attack because the Palestinian territories have traditionally fallen outside of its field of operations. {{/usCountry}}

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But the chiefs of the domestic and military intelligence bodies, the Shin Bet and Aman respectively, resigned after acknowledging their responsibility for the fiasco.

The Mossad distinguished itself in the eyes of Israelis in the multi-front war since October 7 by contributing to several assassinations of top regional leaders and militants.

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