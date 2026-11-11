Netanyahu’s wife gets into shouting match with former PM Bennett during Knesset speech

Tense scenes occurred inside the Israeli parliament as newly elected members were sworn in on Tuesday, involving a heated exchange between Sara Netanyahu and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's impassioned speech in the Knesset.

Israeli opposition leader Naftali Bennett (L) and Sara Netanyahu (R) faced off in the Knesset during caretaker PM Benjamin Netanyahu's speech. (Agencies)

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Retired general Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's main rival, submitted several bills in the Knesset that proposed greater scrutiny of the PM's handling of events leading to and after the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023 and rolling back some of his most controversial legislations, including one that limited the powers of the judiciary.

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Eisenkot, who received the mandate to form the next Israeli government after securing the support of 67 lawmakers, pledged to reverse many of the previous government's policies. His Yashar Party also announced that it had secured enough signatures to hold a vote on replacing Netanyahu-backed Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

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Deep Dive What triggered Sara Netanyahu’s heated exchange with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset? Bennett interrupted Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to challenge him over Qatar and call for an inquiry into the October 7 attacks. Sara Netanyahu then argued with Bennett over his ties with Arab parties. Why was Netanyahu criticizing the Joint List and Ra'am during his Knesset speech? He opposed the possibility of the Arab-majority parties joining Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc to form a government. Netanyahu called such a coalition “shameful” and “dangerous.” What happens next after the confrontation in the Knesset? Eisenkot has up to six weeks to try to form a government, while Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister. In the meantime, lawmakers can introduce legislation, including bills targeting some of Netanyahu’s policies.

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read | 'Shame!': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condemns bid to form 'dangerous government' with Ra'am, Joint List Netanyahu attacks Arab parties {{/usCountry}}

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Netanyahu, who will remain as Israel's caretaker Prime Minister until a new government is formed, launched a sharp attack on Arab parties, the Joint List and Ra'am, who could potentially ally with Eisenkot's opposition bloc to form a new government.

He called it "shameful" and "forbidden" to form a "dangerous government" reliant on Arab-majority parties, labelling them as "terror supporters."

"To those who are thinking of establishing a government with these people, I say: Are you prepared to be dependent on those whose purpose is the destruction of the Jewish state? You would place the fate of our country into their hands?" he was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.

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Sara Netanyahu confronts Bennett

Netanyahu also called for an investigation into allegations that Qatar has spent "big money" to boost Arab voter turnout in the October elections. At this point, opposition leader Naftali Bennett interrupted his speech, questioning why he did not label Qatar an enemy of Israel.

"What about a State Commission of Inquiry (into October 7)? Why don’t you declare Qatar an enemy state? What about your Qatari advisers?" Bennett said, referring to allegations that two of Netanyahu’s advisers had been paid to promote Qatari interests while working in the Prime Minister’s Office.

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This prompted a heated response from Sara Netanyahu, who was seen arguing with Bennett over his ties with Arab parties. Far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Likud faction chairman Ofir Katz also shouted back at Bennett, according to The Times of Israel.

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“You sit with the Joint List and you want to talk?” remarked Ben-Gvir. Netanyahu briefly paused and waited for the altercation to end before continuing his speech.

Eisenkot later called Netanyahu's speech "shameful" and "hate-filled", saying he was convinced that the latter was “unfit to remain in office for even one more minute”, while Arab lawmakers panned him as a “racist”. Eisenkot also cancelled a meeting with the Likud Party scheduled for Wednesday because of the speech.

Arab leaders heckled

Tensions flared throughout the day in the Knesset, particularly after Itamar Ben Gvir interjected during the swearing-in of the Joint List party chief Yousef Jabareen, asking if he was swearing allegiance to Hamas. That provoked a sharp rebuke from left-leaning Eisenkot ally Yair Golan, who had repeatedly urged Eisenkot to welcome Palestinian Israelis, as per the Washington Post report.

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When members of the Arab-led parties left the Knesset before Netanyahu's speech, several Likud lawmakers heckled them, saying, "Why did the Arabs leave?"

The session marked the beginning of a tense, consequential month of legislative action and coalition negotiations, with Netanyahu and his allies still in power while his opponents are able to introduce new legislation.

Eisenkot has six weeks to build a coalition to form the next government. If he fails, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to give Netanyahu a second chance to form a government. However, Netanyahu can pursue appointments and block new bills in his caretaker role.

(with inputs from agencies)