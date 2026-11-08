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Israel president picks Netanyahu rival Gadi Eisenkot to form new government after deadlocked election

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu rival, to form government.

Updated on: Nov 8, 2026, 09:39:52 IST
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Israel's president on Saturday chose Gadi Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government, Israeli media reported, following a deadlocked election that left neither man with a clear path to power.

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu rival, to form government. June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (REUTERS)
Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu rival, to form government. June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (REUTERS)

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, is fighting to hold onto office after his religious-nationalist coalition lost its majority in an October 27 election but still emerged as the largest bloc in parliament.

Also Read: Israel government formation highlights: Eisenkot in strong position to become PM as Arab parties, B’Yachad back him

An anti-Netanyahu bloc led by Eisenkot, an ex-military chief, has refused to join forces with Arab parties who could hand it a majority. But Arab leaders, angered by policies of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, still nominated Eisenkot during marathon talks with President Isaac Herzog.

Netanyahu and his allies have repeatedly portrayed the Arab-led parties as a threat to national security, while Eisenkot has indicated a willingness to partner with them under certain conditions, including calling Hamas a terrorist group that needs to be destroyed.

Also Read: Netanyahu alleges foreign interference in Israel election, demands investigation

Eisenkot’s party, Yashar, slammed the prime minister’s video with a statement posted on X and urged members of his party, Likud, to disavow their alliance with “radical parties,” in an apparent reference to the more extreme parties in his religious-nationalist base.

The statement argued that Eisenkot would only include parties and parliament members who support its principles, including recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization.

 
benjamin netanyahuisrael
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries along with latest US midterm elections update. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries along with latest US midterm elections update. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
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