Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners on as truce deal extends

PTI |
Nov 29, 2023 02:18 AM IST

The exchange is part of an ongoing cease-fire between the warring sides

Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners on the fifth day of its temporary ceasefire with Hamas.

Released hostages are helped be members of the International Committee of the Red Cross as they arrive at the Rafah border crossing(Al Qahera News/via REUTERS)

Earlier Tuesday, Hamas released 12 hostages the group had been holding captive since October 7.

The exchange is part of an ongoing cease-fire between the warring sides, and came as mediators met in Qatar to try to extend the cease-fire beyond Wednesday. (AP) DIV DIV

