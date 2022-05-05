Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Israel says Putin apologised for foreign minister's Hitler remarks
world news

Bennett, after a call with the Russian leader, said he accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his position.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AP)
Published on May 05, 2022 10:31 PM IST
Reuters | , Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologised for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.

Bennett also said he asked Putin to consider allowing the evacuation of the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol. Bennett said he made that request following an earlier conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that Putin promised to set up a corridor for civilian evacuation.

 

Topics
naftali bennett vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
