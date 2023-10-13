Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Israel sounds infiltration alarm near Lebanon border

Reuters |
Oct 13, 2023 07:16 PM IST

The alert took place in Hanita, 500 metres (yards) from the border and opposite the Lebanese community of Aalma El-Chaeb

The Israeli military warned residents of a village near the Lebanese border on Friday to hole up at home and lock doors and windows, saying a suspected armed infitration was under way.

Lebanese army members are stationed in Kfar Kila, near the border with Israel.(REUTERS)

The alert took place in Hanita, 500 metres (yards) from the border and opposite the Lebanese community of Aalma El-Chaeb.

