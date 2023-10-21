Israel urges its citizens to leave Egypt, Jordan amid war with Hamas
AFP |
Israel's National Security Council raises its travel warnings for Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan to level 4 (high threat).
Israel calls on its citizens to immediately leave Egypt and Jordan, the national security council said Saturday as regional tensions flared over the war in Gaza.
"Israel's National Security Council raises its travel warnings for Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan to level 4 (high threat): recommendation not to travel to these countries and for those staying there to leave... as soon as possible," the council said in a statement.
