Israel urges nationals to leave Turkey immediately over Iran attack threat

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday urged citizens in Turkey to leave "as soon as possible" over Iran attack threat. 
Published on Jun 13, 2022 06:07 PM IST
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday urged citizens in Turkey to leave "as soon as possible" over threats that Iranian operatives are actively planning attacks on Israelis in Istanbul.

"There is a real and immediate danger," Lapid said. "If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible... If you have planned a flight to Istanbul -- cancel. No vacation is worth your life," he added, citing "several Iranian attempts at carrying out terror attacks against Israelis on holiday".

israel turkey iran
