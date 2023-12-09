Turkey fumes at US after UN veto: ‘Hey America! You are alone on Gaza issue’

Turkey's ministry of foreign affairs said that the United States' veto of a proposed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was a “complete disappointment”.

Israel-Hamas War: Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan is seen. (Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Our friends once again expressed that America is now alone on this issue, especially in the voting held at the United Nations today," Turkey foreign minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview as per news agency Reuters after a meeting with his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League who met with US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Washington.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The feeling of "complete disappointment" was emphasized during the meeting, the ministry said. The United States and Israel oppose a ceasefire because they believe it would only benefit Hamas. Washington has instead supported pauses in fighting to protect civilians and allow the release of hostages taken by Hamas during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hakan Fidan said that he also discussed Sweden's bid to join NATO during a bilateral meeting with Blinken, saying, “From now on, it is at the discretion of the parliament, and we have conveyed this to our counterparts.”

What Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on US veto decision?

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the UNSC describing the international body as the 'Israel protection council'.

"Since October 7, the security council has become an Israel protection and defence council," Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Is this justice?" he asked, adding that "the world is bigger than five," a reference to the five veto-wielding nations in the UN Security Council.

"Another world is possible, but without America. The United States stands by Israel with its money and military equipment. Hey, America! How much are you going to pay for that? Every day the Declaration of Human Rights is violated in Gaza", the Turkish leader said as the world celebrates the 75th anniversary of the declaration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail