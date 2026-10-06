Israel was ready to 'shoot down' flydubai plane. But aircraft turned towards Saudi | What happened on incident day

Days after the co-pilot of a flydubai flight from Dubai allegedly attempted to crash the plane, a latest report has said that Israel was prepared to shoot down the aircraft as it headed towards Tel Aviv.

flydubai Flight was traveling to Tel Aviv from Dubai on September 30 when the co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar. (AFP)

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Israel was ready to intercept and shoot down the flydubai aircraft after the captain was attacked in the cockpit, CBS News reported, citing two Israeli sources with knowledge of the matter.

Also Read | ‘Fighter jets were called immediately’: Israeli envoy on nation's reaction after flydubai emergency; praises Indian captain

Israel was prepared to shoot down flyDubai plane, says report

After the plane plunged 14,000 feet, the Israeli Air Force attempted to get in contact with the cockpit, the report said.

When no answer was received, a pre-established committee was convened, a command center was established, Israeli airspace was closed, and fighter jets were scrambled.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the fighter jets were called back when the plane turned towards Saudi Arabia. Notably, Saudi Arabia likewise scrambled fighter jets, according to the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the fighter jets were called back when the plane turned towards Saudi Arabia. Notably, Saudi Arabia likewise scrambled fighter jets, according to the report. {{/usCountry}}

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If the flight had maintained its course, Israeli fighter pilots were prepared to close the distance and seek visual contact, it added.

If the plane had gotten within a certain distance, Israel would have sent the fighter jets into Jordanian airspace to investigate the situation, CBS News further reported, citing the sources.

The purpose of making visual contact would have been to determine if a hijacking had occurred.

The report stated that confirmation of a hijacking combined with silence from the attackers would have led to the matter being referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's defence minister.

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According to the report, the protocol calls for a rogue flight approaching Israel to be shot out of the sky, but the authority to order this action would have rested with the PM.

Shooting down the plane would be considered better than hundreds being killed if a rogue aircraft slammed into Israel's prominent buildings, the sources told CBS News.

Also Read | Trump claims Iran is responsible for flydubai incident even as Vance says ‘nothing conclusive’

What happened on flydubai flight 1073?

flydubai Flight 1073 was traveling to Tel Aviv from Dubai on September 30 when the co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar in an alleged attempt to gain control of the aircraft. The jet reportedly lost 16,000 feet of altitude in over 30 seconds.

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However, an aviation catastrophe was averted. Despite sustaining severe injuries in the attack, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door and alert the passengers and crew, who were able to subdue the attacker.

Two off-duty pilots who were travelling on the flight assumed command before diverting the aircraft to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, the CBS report added.

Also Read | Missed warning signs, unchecked lists: Security lapses that allowed Omani co-pilot on Israel-bound flydubai flight

Fighter jets were called in: Israeli envoy

Earlier, Israeli envoy in India, Reuven Azar, said fighter jets were called into the air in response to emergency signals from the Tel Aviv-bound flydubai plane, according to news agency PTI.

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When asked about Tel Aviv's response after the aircraft sent emergency alerts, Azar said Israel is very small, and a jet can penetrate very fast and, within seconds, crash into a building, on civilians or on an installation in Israel, the report added.

“And therefore, both are civil aviation authorities; our air force and even our political echelons had been immediately called to alert,” he said.

(with inputs from agencies)