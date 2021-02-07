Israel won’t reach Covid-19 immunity even if all adults jabbed
Israel is unlikely to reach herd immunity from Covid-19 even if all adults are inoculated, because there is currently no vaccine that has been approved for children, Israel’s top public health official said on Sunday.
“The moment we have 2.5 million children that can’t be vaccinated, we probably won’t reach herd immunity, even if the entire population that can be vaccinated, will be vaccinated,” Sharon Alroy-Preis said at a parliamentary committee meeting.
More than a third of the 9.3 million people who live in Israel have had at least one dose of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine, and about one-fifth are fully vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks, says US Treasury Yellen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel won’t reach Covid-19 immunity even if all adults jabbed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis appoints first woman Under-Secretary with right to vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will be available for autumn’: Researcher on AstraZeneca’s new vaccine version
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Status of Covid-19 vaccine passports around the world. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's PLA provides Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan Army
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After receiving Indian Covid-19 vaccines, Nepal concludes phase-1 of vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN Yemen envoy makes first visit to Iran to push for peace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel? All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope expresses 'solidarity with the people of Myanmar'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE temporarily restricts Covid-19 vaccine to elderly, those with
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why South African Covid-19 variant remains a concern amid vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Search underway for 3 climbers on K2 mountain in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia approves China’s sinovac vaccine for use on elderly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox