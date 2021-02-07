IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Israel won’t reach Covid-19 immunity even if all adults jabbed
Israeli protesters march with a large inflatable model of the coronavirus during a demonstration against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.(AP)
Israeli protesters march with a large inflatable model of the coronavirus during a demonstration against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.(AP)
world news

Israel won’t reach Covid-19 immunity even if all adults jabbed

More than a third of the 9.3 million people who live in Israel have had at least one dose of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:20 PM IST

Israel is unlikely to reach herd immunity from Covid-19 even if all adults are inoculated, because there is currently no vaccine that has been approved for children, Israel’s top public health official said on Sunday.

“The moment we have 2.5 million children that can’t be vaccinated, we probably won’t reach herd immunity, even if the entire population that can be vaccinated, will be vaccinated,” Sharon Alroy-Preis said at a parliamentary committee meeting.

More than a third of the 9.3 million people who live in Israel have had at least one dose of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine, and about one-fifth are fully vaccinated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
app
Close
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the administration was considering the risk the stimulus plan could cause inflation.(AP)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the administration was considering the risk the stimulus plan could cause inflation.(AP)
world news

Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks, says US Treasury Yellen

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Yellen and other administration officials have warned repeatedly that the danger to the economy would be going too small with stimulus efforts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli protesters march with a large inflatable model of the coronavirus during a demonstration against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.(AP)
Israeli protesters march with a large inflatable model of the coronavirus during a demonstration against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.(AP)
world news

Israel won’t reach Covid-19 immunity even if all adults jabbed

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:20 PM IST
More than a third of the 9.3 million people who live in Israel have had at least one dose of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French Sister Nathalie Becquart will be the first woman to be appointed to the position and will have voting rights in the synod.(Reuters file photo)
French Sister Nathalie Becquart will be the first woman to be appointed to the position and will have voting rights in the synod.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Pope Francis appoints first woman Under-Secretary with right to vote

ANI, Rome
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:02 PM IST
French Sister Nathalie Becquart will now be able to make key decisions in the Catholic Church.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oxford researchers continue to work on the new version of their Covid-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca.(REUTERS)
Oxford researchers continue to work on the new version of their Covid-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca.(REUTERS)
world news

‘Will be available for autumn’: Researcher on AstraZeneca’s new vaccine version

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:57 PM IST
While Oxford researchers continue to work on the new version of their Covid-19 vaccine, Moderna announced last month that its vaccine will be effective against South African variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coronavirus vaccine passports might become the currency for travel in future.(Reuters File Photo)
Coronavirus vaccine passports might become the currency for travel in future.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Status of Covid-19 vaccine passports around the world. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:51 PM IST
In this digital era, users will be able to access their passports on mobile phones as an app or as part of a digital wallet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The PLA also delivered a batch of Covid-19 vaccines to the Cambodian military after receiving a request for it.(Bloomberg)
The PLA also delivered a batch of Covid-19 vaccines to the Cambodian military after receiving a request for it.(Bloomberg)
world news

China's PLA provides Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan Army

PTI, Beijing
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:17 PM IST
The People's Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement that the Pakistan Army has become the first foreign military to receive the Covid-19 vaccine aid from the Chinese military.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepal began its nationwide inoculation drive after receiving one million Covishield vaccines, manufactured by the SII from the Indian government.(AP)
Nepal began its nationwide inoculation drive after receiving one million Covishield vaccines, manufactured by the SII from the Indian government.(AP)
world news

After receiving Indian Covid-19 vaccines, Nepal concludes phase-1 of vaccination

ANI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Frontline workers including health and sanitation workers were given priority in inoculations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths(File photo)
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths(File photo)
world news

UN Yemen envoy makes first visit to Iran to push for peace

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The trip comes just days after President Joe Biden announced that the US will end its support, including some arms sales, of the Saudi-led coalition’s war against the Houthis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has in recent months started to tighten scrutiny of its tech giants, reversing a once laissez-faire approach.(Reuters)
China has in recent months started to tighten scrutiny of its tech giants, reversing a once laissez-faire approach.(Reuters)
world news

China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The new rules formalise an earlier anti-monopoly draft law released in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers prepare to test passengers as they arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport.(REUTERS)
Healthcare workers prepare to test passengers as they arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport.(REUTERS)
world news

Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel? All you need to know

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:55 PM IST
In an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus variants, many countries are requiring incoming travelers to show a recent negative test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis, speaking at his Sunday address in St. Peter's Square, said he was following the situation in Myanmar.(Reuters)
Pope Francis, speaking at his Sunday address in St. Peter's Square, said he was following the situation in Myanmar.(Reuters)
world news

Pope expresses 'solidarity with the people of Myanmar'

Reuters, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce the Feb 1 coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine. (Bloomberg)
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine. (Bloomberg)
world news

UAE temporarily restricts Covid-19 vaccine to elderly, those with

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:26 PM IST
For the next four to six weeks authorities will try to vaccinate as many elderly people and people with certain diseases as possible. Some other appointments will also be available for other population segments, it added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure to investigate the new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(REUTERS)
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure to investigate the new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(REUTERS)
world news

Explained: Why South African Covid-19 variant remains a concern amid vaccination

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:57 PM IST
On February 2, the UN health agency said that the South African variant has been reported from 10 additional countries, taking the total to 41 countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sadpara and his team left their base camp on Feb. 3, a month after their first attempt to scale the mountain failed because of weather conditions.(Shutterstock)
Sadpara and his team left their base camp on Feb. 3, a month after their first attempt to scale the mountain failed because of weather conditions.(Shutterstock)
world news

Search underway for 3 climbers on K2 mountain in Pakistan

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:01 PM IST
On Saturday, choppers flew to a height of 7,000 meters (23,000 feet) to try to locate the missing mountaineers with no success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg)
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg)
world news

Indonesia approves China’s sinovac vaccine for use on elderly

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Indonesia started its mass inoculation drive on Jan. 13 with a Sinovac vaccine. More than 777,000 people have received their first shot and about 137,000 have had a second, official data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP