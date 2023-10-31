FBI chief's dire warning on Hamas: Most serious terror threat to US since ISIS

The attack by Hamas on Israel will inspire the most significant terror threat to the US since the rise of ISIS, FBI director Christopher Wray said at a congressional hearing. Since the start of Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza earlier this month, many foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the West which significantly raises the threat posed by homegrown US violent extremists as well, he warned.

"The actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven't seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago," Christopher Wray said. The FBI director made the remarks during a hearing before the US senate homeland security and governmental affairs committee which is focused on threats to the United States.

"We also cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or another foreign terrorist organization may exploit the current conflict to conduct attacks here on our own soil," he said.

"Our most immediate concern is that violent extremists, individuals or small groups, will draw inspiration from the events of the Middle East and carry out attacks against Americans going about their daily lives," he added.

Earlier officials said that the US has seen an increase in threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since fighting broke out in Gaza. Meanwhile, FBI director also informed the Congress that the number of attacks on US military bases overseas have risen this month. Cyber attacks against the US by Iran and non-state actors will likely worsen if the conflict expands, he said.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at the hearing that hate directed at Jewish students in the US has added to an increase in antisemitism. The White House also expressed alarm this week at reports of anti-Jewish incidents at US universities.

