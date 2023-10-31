Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / FBI chief's dire warning on Hamas: Most serious terror threat to US since ISIS

FBI chief's dire warning on Hamas: Most serious terror threat to US since ISIS

ByMallika Soni
Oct 31, 2023 09:51 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The FBI director made the remarks during a hearing before the US senate homeland security and governmental affairs committee.

The attack by Hamas on Israel will inspire the most significant terror threat to the US since the rise of ISIS, FBI director Christopher Wray said at a congressional hearing. Since the start of Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza earlier this month, many foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the West which significantly raises the threat posed by homegrown US violent extremists as well, he warned.

Israel-Hamas War: FBI director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing.(AFP)

"The actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven't seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago," Christopher Wray said. The FBI director made the remarks during a hearing before the US senate homeland security and governmental affairs committee which is focused on threats to the United States.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"We also cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or another foreign terrorist organization may exploit the current conflict to conduct attacks here on our own soil," he said.

Read more: 'Ceasefire now!' Anti-war protest at US Congress hearing

"Our most immediate concern is that violent extremists, individuals or small groups, will draw inspiration from the events of the Middle East and carry out attacks against Americans going about their daily lives," he added.

Earlier officials said that the US has seen an increase in threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since fighting broke out in Gaza. Meanwhile, FBI director also informed the Congress that the number of attacks on US military bases overseas have risen this month. Cyber attacks against the US by Iran and non-state actors will likely worsen if the conflict expands, he said.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at the hearing that hate directed at Jewish students in the US has added to an increase in antisemitism. The White House also expressed alarm this week at reports of anti-Jewish incidents at US universities.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
fbi israel hamas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP