Hamas' youngest hostage had just begun crawling, his grandfather says

Hamas' youngest hostage had just begun crawling, his grandfather says

By Mallika Soni
Nov 13, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: "This is my whole life now," Eli Bibas said in an interview about his son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons.

Hamas' youngest hostage- Kfir Bibas- is just nine months old and had recently started to crawl after rocking on all fours. He lived with his parents and 4-year-old brother in a kibbutz in southern Israel before October 7 when his mom Shiri, dad Yarden, and the two kids were abducted by Hamas as the terrorist group went on a murderous rampage in Israel. Kfir Bibas is the youngest of the roughly 240 hostages--including 32 children--held by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War: A demonstrator holds a sign depicting Israeli Kfir Bibas, held hostage by Hamas following the October 7 attack.(AFP)

After a month with no news on the family's whereabouts, Kfir Bibas is now 10 months old as his grandfather clings to the hope that the family will be released soon.

"This is my whole life now," Eli Bibas said in an interview with the Tazpit Press Service about his son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons being held by Hamas. "We have got to get them home."

On October 7, Eli Bibas was supposed to visit the family at their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz but the air raid sirens went off warning of incoming rockets from Gaza. Eli Bibas, who lives about 20 minutes away, texted the family, to be sure that they were doing fine.

"Like the rest of the Gaza border communities, he was in the sealed room," Eli Bibas said.

Later, his son texted him “I love you” which was the same message he sent his mom and sister.

Hours later, a video circulated of Shiri holding both boys in her arms. Three days later, another picture emerged, of a bloodied Yarden Bibas as a terrorist held his throat with one hand and a hammer in the other.

Shiri's parents were burned alive in their homes in the kibbutz.

More than 1,200 people in Israel died and about 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by Hamas.

