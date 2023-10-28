Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Israel's update on Hamas war: Entered north Gaza, still 'in the field'

Israel's update on Hamas war: Entered north Gaza, still 'in the field'

ByMallika Soni
Oct 28, 2023 03:11 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Israel had earlier made only brief sorties into Gaza during three weeks of bombardment to root out Hamas.

Israel's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave suggesting that a long promised ground offensive had begun as Hamas pledged to confront Israeli attacks with “full force”. Israeli military said that it had entered North Gaza on Friday night and were still in the field, without elaborating. The country had earlier made only brief sorties into Gaza during three weeks of bombardment to root out Hamas which had killed 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.(AP)

"The forces are still in the field and continuing the war," Rear admiral Daniel Hagari said as Gaza was under an almost complete blackout, with internet and phone services cut for more than 12 hours. Israel would allow trucks carrying food, water and medicine to enter Gaza on Saturday, indicating that bombing might pause, Daniel Hagari said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Daniel Hagari had earlier informed that Israel's ground forces were widening their operations along with extensive air strikes on tunnels dug by Hamas and other infrastructure.

"In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight," he said, adding, “Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip, including terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure. Furthermore, several Hamas terrorists were killed.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said that the blackout was "making it impossible" for ambulances to reach the injured in Gaza.

"Evacuation of patients is not possible under such circumstances, nor to find safe shelter," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What has Hamas said so far?

Hamas said that its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel.

The armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam brigades, said that its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza's northeastern town of Beit Hanoun and in the central area of Al-Bureij.

"Al-Qassam Brigades and all Palestinian resistance forces are fully prepared to confront the aggression with full force and thwart the incursions," it said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
israel hamas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP