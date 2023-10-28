Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Middle east could become 'ticking time bomb', Egypt's president Sisi

Reuters |
Oct 28, 2023 04:58 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: "The region will becoming a ticking time bomb that impacts us all," Sisi said, speaking at a conference.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday warned against any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, saying the region risked becoming a "ticking time bomb".

Israel-Hamas War: Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is seen.(AFP)

He also said his country's sovereignty should be respected after drones were intercepted after entering Egyptian air space on Friday.

Israel on Friday said it was the target of the drones which it blamed on Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement. Egypt's military said the drones, which fell on the Egyptian towns of Taba and Nuweiba near the Israeli border, injuring six, originated in the southern Red Sea. It did not say who launched the drones.

"Regardless of where it comes from, I have warned of the expansion of the conflict. The region will becoming a ticking time bomb that impacts us all," Sisi said, speaking at a conference.

"Egypt is a sovereign country and its sovereignty and position should be respected ... Egypt is a strong country and it is untouchable," he added.

Sisi held a peace summit last Saturday and has called for aid to be allowed into Gaza, the release of hostages, and a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

