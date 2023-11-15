'Stop this horror', UNICEF chief says on visit to Gaza amid Hamas war

The head of the UN children's agency decried Wednesday the "devastating" scenes she witnessed during a visit to war-ravaged Gaza, urging the parties to the conflict to "stop this horror". Israel-Hamas War: An internally displaced Palestinian girl living in a shelter set up in a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).(AFP)

"What I saw and heard was devastating. They have endured repeated bombardment, loss and displacement. Inside the Strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza's one million children to turn," UNICEF chief Catherine Russell said in a statement after visiting among other things a hospital in the south of the Palestinian territory.

