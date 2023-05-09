Israeli air strike targets Gaza: 1 killed, 4 injured

Medics said one person was killed and four were wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza before dawn on Tuesday.

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City (Representative image)

The Israeli military said it was hitting Islamic Jihad targets in the Hamas-governed coastal enclave.

An Islamic Jihad source said several leaders in the group's armed wing were targeted.

