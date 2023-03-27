Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Israeli diplomats strike against Netanyahu's overhaul plan: Trade Union

Israeli diplomats strike against Netanyahu's overhaul plan: Trade Union

PTI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 27, 2023 08:42 PM IST

Workers from across a range of fields went on strike Monday, in a bid to ramp up pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scrap the overhaul plan.

The spokesman for Israel's largest trade union says diplomats at Israeli missions abroad are also striking against the government's plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(Reuters)

Yaniv Levy, the Histadrut spokesman, said the missions were providing only emergency services. Ambassadors and consuls-general were among those on strike.

Workers from across a range of fields went on strike Monday, in a bid to ramp up pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scrap the overhaul plan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
benjamin netanyahu israel israel pm netanyahu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP