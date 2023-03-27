Israeli diplomats strike against Netanyahu's overhaul plan: Trade Union

The spokesman for Israel's largest trade union says diplomats at Israeli missions abroad are also striking against the government's plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(Reuters)

Yaniv Levy, the Histadrut spokesman, said the missions were providing only emergency services. Ambassadors and consuls-general were among those on strike.

Workers from across a range of fields went on strike Monday, in a bid to ramp up pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scrap the overhaul plan.