Israeli envoy says 'clear evidence' of Islamic Jihad attack on Gaza hospital, dares to Hamas ‘come out of tunnels’

Echoing Israeli military claims on the deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza City, Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, on Wednesday accused the Palestinian Islamic Jihad of targeting civilians at Al Ahli Hospital.

Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon.(ANI)

"Al Ahli Hospital was hit by a rocket of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad," Gilon claimed in a video statement. "They tried to hit our children, but on the way hit their own children. It's really a pity that many around the world are cooperating with them. In our technological world, everything is documented. We have clear-cut evidence that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket."

The envoy claimed to possess "clear-cut evidence" that the rocket attack on the hospital was the work of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

"We have clear-cut evidence that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket," Ambassador Gilon said.

Gilon went on to accuse Hamas of committing heinous acts, saying, "After cowardly murdering, abducting, and abusing defenseless Israeli citizens, they are afraid to confront the IDF, they are trying to create international pressure to prevent us from taking action. But nothing will prevent us from making sure that these murderers will not be able to repeat their atrocities."

The ambassador dared, “Come out of the tunnels and fight us.”

The Islamic Jihad group denied Israel's claim and accused the country of “trying hard to evade responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed.”

“The accusations promoted by the enemy are baseless,” Islamic Jihad said, adding that the group “does not use places of worship or public facilities, especially hospitals, as military centers or weapons stores.”

The group said details such as “the angle of the bomb’s fall and the extent of destruction it left behind” confirm it was similar to Israeli strikes.

The blast at the hospital has drawn widespread condemnation, with US President Joe Biden expressing outrage over the incident. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza".

Guterres "strongly condemned" the strike but without attributing responsibility.

