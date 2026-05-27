...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Israeli forces kill Palestinian who threw stones in West Bank camp

Israeli forces kill Palestinian who threw stones in West Bank camp

Published on: May 27, 2026 12:02 am IST
AFP |
Advertisement

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man inside the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, according to Israel's military and the Palestinian health ministry.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian who threw stones in West Bank camp

The military told AFP that its troops shot dead a man who had thrown stones at soldiers inside the camp.

"The soldiers initiated a suspect arrest procedure, during which they fired toward the terrorist and eliminated him in order to remove the threat", the military said.

"A citizen... was killed by Israeli fire in the Jenin camp, and ambulance crews transported his body to Jenin Government Hospital," the Ramallah-based ministry said in a statement.

The director of Jenin's Government Hospital, Wissam Baker, identified the victim as Nasser al-Saadi, noting that "he arrived dead at the hospital after being shot in the thigh".

"It appears he bled heavily after being injured before an ambulance was called to transport him to the hospital," Baker told AFP.

On the other hand, official Israeli data shows at least 46 Israelis civilians and soldiers have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations in the same period.

if-lba/jd/ris/jfx

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
west bank
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Israeli forces kill Palestinian who threw stones in West Bank camp
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.