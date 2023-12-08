Israeli Forces parade ‘captured Hamas men’ in new footage, social media divided

Dozens of Palestinian men, purported to be Hamas fighters captured by the Israeli military, were stripped to their underwear and paraded in Gaza's Palestine Square, a location once used for Hamas rallies. Footage, disseminated by Israeli media, depicted the men being rounded up by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the Jabalia refugee camp and other northern areas.

Dozens of Palestinian men, purported to be Hamas fighters captured by the Israeli military, were stripped to their underwear and paraded in Gaza's Palestine Square, a location once used for Hamas rallies. (X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The undressed individuals were transported in the back of a military truck and later found sitting on their knees, hands tied behind their backs, at Palestine Square. Israeli media, identifying the location, reported that the IDF had not officially commented on the images.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Walla news suggested that the men had surrendered to Israel’s 261st Reserve Brigade, stating that they were "stripped to rule out the possibility that they were carrying weapons." While on one side, the visuals have sparked concern and condemnation on social media, prompting questions about the ethical treatment of captives, the other side is celebrating this move by the IDF. Some are even questioning if the Palestinian men captured by IDF are Hamas fighters or not, one user wrote, “Israel has released images claiming that they have apprehended many Hamas fighters. Due to Israel’s bankrupt track record when it comes to telling the truth, we have to do our own due diligence: First question: why were they all wearing slippers?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Simultaneously, Gaza's southern city of Rafah and its suburbs faced intensified Israeli airstrikes, compelling numerous residents to flee their homes, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region. A deadly airstrike in the al-Shaboura neighborhood claimed at least 20 lives, while the Beta refugee camp, near the Egyptian border, also witnessed casualties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IDF's ground invasion has forced approximately 80% of Gazans, totaling around 1.9 million people, away from their homes in the north. With Rafah overwhelmed by displaced individuals, the UN reported that the 24 square mile district, once home to a quarter-million people, now shelters one million displaced residents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON