News / World News / Vladimir Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks: ‘Necessary’

Vladimir Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks: ‘Necessary’

AFP |
Oct 11, 2023 10:58 PM IST

Israel-Palestine Latest: Vladimir Putin said, “It is necessary to avoid the expansion of the conflict at all cost.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian forces and hoped the war, which has already killed thousands over the last five days, would not expand.

Israel-Palestine Latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
Israel-Palestine Latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)

Read more: Israeli official calls for use of 'Doomsday weapons' against Gaza

"It is necessary to avoid the expansion of the conflict at all cost, because if it happens it will have an impact on the international situation," Putin said, adding that parties “need to return to a negotiation process that should be acceptable to all sides, including to the Palestinians.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out