Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel vows to ‘wipe out’ Hamas as war enters sixth day

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: As the war between Israel and Hamas escalated and entered its sixth day, Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant vowed to wipe Hamas “off the face of the Earth”. During a late-night televised address, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu said every Hamas member was a “dead man.”

Israeli firefighters work to put out vehicles on fire after a rocket, launched from the Gaza Strip, landed in Ashkelon, southern Israel (Reuters)

On Wednesday, Israel, which has imposed a complete siege on Gaza, carried out air strikes across Gaza overnight as a retaliatory bombing. According to Gaza's health ministry, the attack has killed at least 900 people and wounded 4,600. Israel's embassy in Washington on Tuesday said that the death toll from the weekend Hamas attacks had surpassed 1,200.

Meanwhile, residents are facing an ever-growing uncertainty in the Gaza Strip as the territory's only power plant ran out of fuel and shut down on Wednesday.