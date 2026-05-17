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Israel’s economy sees a sharp Q1 decline amid conflicts with Iran, Lebanon

Gross domestic product contracted 3.3% in annualised and seasonally adjusted terms, Israel’s statistics bureau said on Sunday.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 04:42 pm IST
Bloomberg |
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Israel’s economy slumped in the first quarter of the year when the fallout of the war with Iran imposed security-related shutdowns on businesses for more than a month.

This was the first set of growth data to reflect the impact of the war ignited in late February, when the US and Israel began strikes on Iran. (Representative)

Gross domestic product contracted 3.3% in annualized and seasonally adjusted terms, Israel’s statistics bureau said on Sunday, deeper than expected. The median of a Bloomberg survey of seven economists suggested a 2% drop in the first three months. Israel’s finance ministry estimated a 9.5% drop in annual terms.

This was the first set of growth data to reflect the impact of the war ignited in late February, when the US and Israel began strikes on Iran. As part of the retaliation, the Islamic Republic fired hundreds of missiles and a similar number of drones toward Israel, while its Lebanese-based proxy Hezbollah targeted its northern areas.

Israel’s central bank and finance ministry expect growth to reach 3.8% this year, having lowered projections from an earlier 5.2% and 4.8%, respectively. To meet these targets, the economy will need to pick up for the rest of the year, something that is to a great extent dependent on upholding ceasefires in Iran, Lebanon and Gaza.

Israel lost 8.6% of annual GDP during the two years through 2025 as a result of the country’s state of near constant conflict, particularly the war in Gaza, which was triggered by Hamas’ October 2023 attacks.

 
israel israel iran war us iran war economy israel news
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