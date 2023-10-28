Israel's military says it thwarted missile fire from Lebanon

Israel's military said on Saturday it had stopped a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones, and was responding by striking the launch site.

Israeli soldiers stand atop a Merkava tank during in a military drill near the border with Lebanon on October 26.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) thwarted a surface-to-air missile that was fired from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). In response, the IDF is striking the origin of the missile's fire," it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON