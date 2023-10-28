Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Israel's military says it thwarted missile fire from Lebanon

Israel's military says it thwarted missile fire from Lebanon

Reuters |
Oct 28, 2023 02:52 PM IST

The military said a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones.

Israel's military said on Saturday it had stopped a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones, and was responding by striking the launch site.

Israeli soldiers stand atop a Merkava tank during in a military drill near the border with Lebanon on October 26.(AFP)

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) thwarted a surface-to-air missile that was fired from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). In response, the IDF is striking the origin of the missile's fire," it said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel lebanon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP