Israel’s Mossad chief Roman Gofman faces internal criticism after four top officials fired, two more likely to quit: Report

Israel’s national intelligence agency Mossad is reportedly facing internal tensions after its new chief, Roman Gofman, removed four senior officials within six months of taking charge.

Roman Gofman took charge as Mossad chief in June this year. (X/@netanyahu)

The four officials include Mossad's deputy director, who was considered a possible successor to Gofman, the heads of its Intelligence Division and Iran Division, and the head of its Operations Division, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday, citing Israeli news channel N12. Two more senior officials, the agency's comptroller and a division head, are also expected to resign within a month, according to the report.

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Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Gofman’s appointment in December last year. He took charge in June 2026, replacing David Barnea, whose five-year term had ended.

Mossad denied reports

Mossad has rejected reports of turmoil within the agency, calling the N12 report biased and inaccurate.

The agency said the report was an attempt to "manufacture a crisis" by linking unrelated events and taking them out of context.

Gofman faces growing criticism

Gofman’s decisions have reportedly drawn criticism from former Mossad officials. One former official questioned his experience, saying he had no background in intelligence services before taking charge of the agency.

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{{^usCountry}} “Yet now, most of the organization's experienced leaders and key sources of expertise have been pushed out. When you don't know an organization or how it operates, you surround yourself with people who do. You come in ready to learn. What does he think the Mossad belongs to his father?” the former official was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yet now, most of the organization's experienced leaders and key sources of expertise have been pushed out. When you don't know an organization or how it operates, you surround yourself with people who do. You come in ready to learn. What does he think the Mossad belongs to his father?” the former official was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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In August, reports said Gofman had removed the heads of the intelligence and Iran units because he believed Mossad had failed to carry out its plan to bring down Iran’s regime as intended.

The former official also questioned the need for such major changes, arguing that Mossad had performed well under the previous leadership.

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The official pointed to the agency's operations involving exploding pagers and walkie-talkies, along with several other missions. “If you were taking over an organization that was struggling, one that lacked initiative, wasn't aggressive enough or had lost its operational edge, you might understand the need for such sweeping changes. But when you inherit an organization that's performing exceptionally well, one that carried out the pager and walkie-talkie operation and countless other missions we can't even discuss, you have to ask yourself: Maybe you're the one who doesn't understand what you're doing?” the former official was quoted as saying.

Mossad defends Gofman

Mossad, however, has defended the changes, saying a new chief is entitled to build his own team and bring in people he trusts.

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The agency said changes in senior positions are a normal part of management, especially when a new director takes charge and decides how to lead the organisation.

"Changes in senior leadership positions are a natural part of managing any organization, particularly when a new director takes office and assumes responsibility for shaping its leadership and adapting it to the challenges and missions ahead," Mossad said.