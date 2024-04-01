Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes 'successful' hernia surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent "successful" hernia surgery, his office said on Monday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)

Netanyahu was "in good shape and beginning to recover", his office said in a statement after the operation on Sunday evening, which was closely watched as the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip nears six months.

Doctors discovered the hernia on Saturday during a routine checkup, and after consultations the decision was made for the premier to undergo surgery after completing his daily schedule, his office said.

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Jerusalem on Sunday evening to call for Netanyahu's resignation and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has so far killed at least 32,782 people, mostly women and children, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday.