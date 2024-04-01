 Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes 'successful' hernia surgery | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes 'successful' hernia surgery

AFP |
Apr 01, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu was "in good shape and beginning to recover", his office said in a statement after the operation on Sunday evening

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent "successful" hernia surgery, his office said on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)

Netanyahu was "in good shape and beginning to recover", his office said in a statement after the operation on Sunday evening, which was closely watched as the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip nears six months.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Doctors discovered the hernia on Saturday during a routine checkup, and after consultations the decision was made for the premier to undergo surgery after completing his daily schedule, his office said.

ALSO READ| Israelis march against Netanyahu in mass protest

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Jerusalem on Sunday evening to call for Netanyahu's resignation and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has so far killed at least 32,782 people, mostly women and children, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes 'successful' hernia surgery
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On