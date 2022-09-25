Could Italy get its 1st woman PM? All you need to know about the decisive polls

Italy began voting in a decisive election which is expected to bring in the country's first government led by far-right since World War II. The elections come at a time when Italy's economy- third largest in the Eurozone- has been reeling under the impact of the Covid pandemic with a debt worth 150 per cent of the GDP. Italy has had 67 governments since 1946.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: North Korea fires ballistic missile, says South Korea's military

Here's all you need to know about Italy Elections 2022:

The Brothers of Italy party, led by Giorgia Meloni, is leading the opinion polls. The party is considered far-right. If the party wins, Giorgia Meloni, 45, could become Italy's first female prime minister. Giorgia Meloni's agenda is rooted in Euroskepticism, anti-immigration policies, and weakening of LGBTQ and abortion rights. The election is being closely watched in Europe as it comes just two weeks after the far-right made significant gains in elections in Sweden. Italy faces the challenge of increasing inflation as the energy crisis continue to worsen in the country- an impact of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Former Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition crumbled earlier this year triggering the snap election. Giorgia Meloni's partners in Italy's center-right political alliance are Salvini and Forza Italia's Silvio Berlusconi- former Italy Prime Minister who recently praised Vladimir Putin. The center-left coalition, led by the left-wing Democratic Party and centrist parties +Europe have been trailing in the polls. The Democratic Party which is led by former prime minister Enrico Letta, strongly opposes the war in Ukraine and openly supports LGBTQ rights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail