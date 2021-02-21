Italy may follow UK’s example on mass vaccination: Report
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s administration is about to accelerate Italy’s Covid-19 vaccination program, taking inspiration from the U.K. campaign, in an effort to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, La Stampa daily reported on Sunday, without citing sources.
Also Read | UK to speed Covid-19 vaccine program, to offer shots to all adults by July-end
According to the paper, in a cabinet meeting on Monday, the newly appointed Italian government will follow the example of Boris Johnson’s government and proceed with a mass vaccination using all available doses, without setting aside some of the vaccines for second shots.
So far, more than 17 million people have been inoculated in the U.K., around 30% of the adult population, making Britain a world leader in Covid vaccinations, compared with about 3.5 million in Italy.
On Saturday, Italy’s regional governors asked the government to increase efforts to find more vaccine doses. According to a statement by Councillor for Health of the Lazio Region Alessio D’Amato, AstraZeneca Plc has announced a cut in the next vaccine deliveries to the region of about 9,000 doses.
In order to speed up the vaccination campaign, Italy may consider using all possible locations, public and private, including railway stations and parking areas, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.
According to the paper, Monday’s cabinet meeting will also decide to extend to beyond March 5 a ban on people’s movement between regions, due to expire on Feb. 25, and will discuss more measures and restrictions to contain the pandemic outbreak in the country. Italy has suffered more than 95,000 deaths from Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran says ready for talks with Arab states without preconditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid data will determine how quickly UK emerges from lockdown: Matt Hancock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deaths in Texas caused by cheap power plants unable to run in cold: Bill Gates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy may follow UK’s example on mass vaccination: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abducted UNHCR aid worker pleads for his rescue in video released by Boko Haram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prominent Greek actor-director arrested, charged with rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi women can join armed forces in latest widening of rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Head of UN nuclear watchdog meets Iran nuclear chief in Tehran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to speed Covid-19 vaccine program, to offer shots to all adults by July-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More protests and funeral follow deadly shootings in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel prisoner swap includes Covid-19 vaccines for Syria: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recep Tayyip Erdogan wishes to improve relations with new US administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters' resolve strengthens following death of activists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Storm Dujuan: 51,400 Filipinos evacuated across 5 provinces
- The first storm to hit the Philippines this year maintained its maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 80 km/h, the state weather bureau said in its 2 p.m. report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox