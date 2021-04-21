Home / World News / Italy starts distributing J&J Covid-19 vaccines for those over 60
Italy starts distributing J&J Covid-19 vaccines for those over 60

Italy's health ministry and pharmaceutical agency gave the green light for the shot after a precautional suspension following reports the shot might be linked to very rare blood clots.
PTI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Rome
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The Italian government decided to recommend the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus shot for people over 60.(Bloomberg)

Italy is distributing 184,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus shots to regional vaccination centres and recommending it for people aged over 60 following the latest evaluation from the European drug regulatory agency.

The EMA on Tuesday found a possible link between the vaccines and very rare blood clots but said the benefits outweighed the risks.

After the ruling, the Italian government decided to recommend the shot for people over 60, a similar recommendation it made for AstraZeneca shots that also were linked to possible clots.

Italy's virus commissioner said in a statement that starting Wednesday, the initial 184,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson shots that were waiting in storage pending the EMA review will be distributed to Italy's regions.

