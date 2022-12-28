Italy urges Iran to stop executions, open dialogue with anti-hijab protesters

Iran must stop executing and persecuting protesters and should open a dialogue with them, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday after summoning the Iranian ambassador.

Read more: Iran player Sara Khadem competes without hijab at international chess tournament

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tajani said death sentences against people who take part in demonstrations or women who refuse to wear headscarves were a massively disproportionate and unacceptable form of punishment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON