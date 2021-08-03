It’s deja vu in China’s Wuhan as mass testing for Covid-19 returns

The Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019 will once again test its entire population of 11 million after a handful of Covid-19 cases were detected there, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, has recorded seven locally transmitted coronavirus cases - first local infections in more than a year - which are linked to a fast-spreading Delta variant outbreak in China.

Local health authorities suspended flights and trains, and cancelled basketball league matches following the detection of cases in Wuhan.

“To ensure that everyone in the city is safe, citywide nucleic acid testing will be quickly launched for all people to fully screen out positive results and asymptomatic infections,” Wuhan official Li Qiang said.

Parts of an industrial and technology zone were sealed off, a measure seldom implemented in the city after it emerged from a long lockdown, which lasted between the end of January and April 7 in 2020.

The tally of local cases in China since July 20, when the first infections were found in Nanjing in eastern China, stood at 414 as of Monday.

The cities of Nanjing and Yangzhou in Jiangsu province in eastern China have cancelled all domestic flights, and Beijing has halted long-distance trains from 23 stations in the affected regions.

Led by the national health commission (NHC), China has stepped up efforts to contain a new cluster of Covid-19 infections - the biggest in China since last year.

In a related development, Zhangjiajie in Hunan province has ordered all residents and tourists not to leave the city to control a cluster outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Civil servants as well as teachers at public schools have been told to report to their communities and join the epidemic control workforce, a state media report said, quoting government notice issued on Tuesday.

Local residents told the state-run Global Times that citywide nucleic acid testing was ongoing since July 29, and some key groups have already taken the third round of tests.