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'It's under control, we hope': Donald Trump on concerning cruise ship hantavirus outbreak

'It's under control, we hope': Donald Trump on concerning cruise ship hantavirus outbreak

Updated on: May 08, 2026 10:28 am IST
By HT News Desk
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had been briefed on the concerning cruise ship-outbreak of hantavirus, and added that he hoped it was very much under control.

A drone view of the cruise ship MV Hondius, carrying passengers suspected of having cases of hantavirus on board, leaves Praia, Cape Verde, May 6(Reuters and AFP)

Trump's comments came during an impromptu visit to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, where he has ordered a renovation project.

“It’s very much, we hope, under control,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “It was the ship, and I think we’re going to make a full report about it tomorrow. We have a lot of people. It’s a lot of great people are studying it. It should be fine,” he said.

 
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