It's US vs China again as Joe Biden recognises independence of 2 Pacific nations

ByMallika Soni
Sep 25, 2023 07:39 PM IST

Joe Biden said that the United States had a long history of cooperation with the Cook Islands, dating back to World War II.

The United States will recognize independence of two small Pacific nations-Cook Islands and Niue two small Pacific nations, President Joe Biden said confirming an earlier announcement by officials. Speaking ahead of a summit with Pacific island leaders this week, Joe Biden said that the United States had a long history of cooperation with the Cook Islands, dating back to World War II. The US military had then built airport runways on one of the chain's atolls.

US President Joe Biden speaks during the first US-Pacific Island Country Summit at the State Department in Washington.(AP)

"Today's announcement will enable us to expand the scope of this enduring partnership as we seek to tackle the challenges that matter most to our peoples' lives," he said.

Joe Biden's meeting with Pacific island leaders this week is part of US' plan to block further Chinese inroads into a strategic region that Washington has long considered its own backyard. The White House said the summit will focus on priorities including climate change, economic growth, sustainable development, health and illegal fishing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

Topics
joe biden
